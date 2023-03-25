JJ’s Legacy’s Got the Dot High School Leadership Program held its second annual Got the Dot Walk-A-Thon on March 4. The 2K walk, organized entirely by high school students, took place this year at the Cal State Bakersfield Amphitheater.
The event aimed to raise awareness about organ, eye and tissue donation, while also honoring families who have been through the organ donation process. People are encouraged to register to be an organ donor and add the dot to their driver's license or identification card.
