Heart-shaped confetti filled the sunny skies of the Stockdale Country Club at the Go Red for Women Luncheon on March 31. Nearly 300 guests attended the American Heart Association event, which raised more than $300,000 for women’s heart disease and stroke research, awareness and programs.
Led by 2023 Go Red for Women Chairperson Steve Matejka, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Valley Strong Credit Union, the day included a health and wellness expo, educational breakout sessions, silent and live auction and the luncheon program including fashion show with heart disease and stroke survivors modeling local fashions.
