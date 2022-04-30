Bakersfield Country Club was filled with red as Go Red for Women supporters from across Kern County joined the American Heart Association for the annual fundraising luncheon on April 8.
Kern County resident Sonya Adams shared her inspiring journey with heart disease. Adams was born with a congenital heart defect that was undiscovered until the birth of her son. She eventually needed open heart surgery to repair the defect.
More than 300 guests attended the event, which raised more than $200,000 to support the Go Red for Women movement, which is dedicated to furthering our understanding of heart disease and stroke in women. The 2022 event was led by Stacy Ferreira, an American Heart Association board member in Kern County.
— Valerie Koch, American Heart Association
