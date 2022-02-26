The Weddings 2022 Bridal Show, put on by the Kern County Bridal Association, was held Jan. 30 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
It was a chance to see all that wedding professionals have to offer to make a couple's special day the best.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Weddings 2022 Bridal Show, put on by the Kern County Bridal Association, was held Jan. 30 at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
It was a chance to see all that wedding professionals have to offer to make a couple's special day the best.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.