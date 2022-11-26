Dozens of men and women from the California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office and local fire departments were among those honored during First Responders Recognition Day at Historic Union Cemetery on Oct. 28.
SNAP! — First responders honored at Historic Union Cemetery
