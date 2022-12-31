Beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each adorned with ornaments, were on full display at the 41st annual Festival of Trees at Mechanics Bank Convention Center.
Held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the event is the largest for The Woman's Club of Bakersfield.
The Christmas trees were a big part of the event's theme: Let Heaven and Nature Sing. It serves as a fundraiser for the organization that annually sponsors scholarships and donations to local nonprofits.
The event included lunch served by Mossman's Catering and entertainment by Jon Ranger and Ryan Culberson.
Patrons purchased tickets to place in buckets before each tree with the hopes of winning the tree to take home.
