Families commemorated Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, at an event put on by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Nov. 6. Many gathered around an ofrenda, which is Spanish for offering, or altar of remembrance.
