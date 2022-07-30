A crowd turned out at The Marketplace July 7 for the first Concerts by The Fountain of the summer. Foster Campbell and Friends performed.
The free concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, and continue through Aug. 25.
Here's the remaining lineup: rock by Elevation 406, Aug. 4; oldies by Thee Majestics, Aug. 11; roots and blues by Orphan Jon and The Abandoned, Aug. 18; and Jamaican ska, reggae, salsa and funk with Mento Buru, Aug. 25.
