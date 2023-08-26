Leadership Bakersfield participants gathered Aug. 11 for Communications Through Media, a day of honing their skills in crafting a message under pressure and learning what makes a story newsworthy.
Their day was led by Advisory Council Day Chairs Jeremy Price of Alpha Media, LLC and Jennifer Self of Cal State Bakersfield, with local communications professionals speaking on the topics.
A highlight of the day was a hands-on exercise. Teams were given a crisis scenario, delivered a message about it in a press conference format and then took tough questions from media professionals. Anchor Alex Fisher of KGET-TV 17, Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson of The Bakersfield Californian and communications supervisor Stacey Shepard at the California Energy Commission kept class members on their toes, teaching how to work with the news media.
