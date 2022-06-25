With four exhibitions to explore, as well as live music and drinks, the Bakersfield Museum of Art hosted another after-hours art experience, exploring race, identity and humanity while highlighting community voices. The May 26 event ran from 7-9 p.m. and featured a live DJ set from 4KJ, with Tiki Ko supplying cocktails and mocktails.
