The doors to the new Bakersfield College Science and Engineering Building flung open to the community Sept. 7 with a ribbon-cutting.
The $65 million state-of-the-art facility at the Panorama Drive campus came to fruition through the more-than $500 million Measure J bond that voters approved in 2016. The three-story structure bolsters the college’s fairly recent effort to add four-year degrees to its offerings, and fosters more opportunities for students studying in classrooms and labs.
