The Bakersfield College Foundation paid tribute to its loyal contributors with the 15th Annual Sterling Silver Dinner at BC's Campus Center on March 25, treating them to an elegant meal prepared in part by the college's own culinary students. Honorees included Fran Florez, Jean Fuller, Marjorie and Bud Lindsey and Valley Strong Credit Union.
SNAP! — BC Foundation's 15th Annual Sterling Silver Dinner
- Bakersfield Life
