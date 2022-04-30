The Bakersfield College Foundation celebrated those who support the college during its 14th Annual Sterling Silver Dinner held March 19 at the Panorama Campus.
Proceeds from the evening go toward the Renegade scholarship program and supportive services.
“Sterling Silver is one of our favorite times of the year because we’re able to recognize the thoughtful generosity and long-lasting contributions of leaders who have stepped forward to make a difference in the lives of students," BCs Foundation Executive Director Cheryl Scott said in a statement. "These individuals are creating a legacy of positive growth and inspiring bright futures through expansions, education and support.”
Special recognition, according to the foundation, went to:
● The Contreras Family, Individual Philanthropist Award
● Bank of America, Corporate Philanthropist Award
● Assemblyman Rudy Salas, BC Foundation Service Medal
● Congressman William “Bill” Thomas, Lifetime Achievement Award
