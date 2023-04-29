Bakersfield West Rotary's 28th Annual Cioppino Feed Fundraiser was held March 24 at Luigi's. Guests were treated to a traditional Cioppino meal, as well as live and silent auctions.
The proceeds from this event stay local in our community to serve nonprofits through our BWR Stroope Family Foundation. This year's beneficiaries include The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, Ronald McDonald House, ADAKC and Wounded Heroes Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.