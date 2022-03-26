The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra returned for the spring season on March 5 with guest artist Martin Chalifour, principal concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
The concert at Mechanics Bank Theater opened with the debut performance of the Lewis R. Ament Memorial String Quartet, which played the allegro molto from Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 9.
After the quartet's debut, the orchestra joined Chalifour for a performance of Dvořák's Violin Concerto. The evening closed with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.
