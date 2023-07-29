The Bakersfield College Alumni Association inducted five honorees into the BC Alumni Hall of Fame at a celebration dinner on June 22.
They were: Steven Val Alvidrez, awarded posthumously, who served as chief of police for the Kern High School District; Ryan Alsop, Kern County’s chief administrative officer; Max Becherer, national photo editor at The Washington Post; Robin McNabb, vice president and chief nurse executive officer for Bakersfield Memorial Hospital; and Jay Tamsi, president/CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the KCHCC Business Education Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.