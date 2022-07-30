Four community leaders were inducted into the Bakersfield College Alumni Hall of Fame during a dinner held July 7 at Seven Oaks Country Club.
The honorees were certified public accountant Louis Barbich, foster mother Shirley Haney, Upside Productions Management founder and owner NaTesha “T” Johnson, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield.
“It was tough to select just four inductees this year,” said Alex Dominguez, president of BC's Alumni Association. “Bakersfield College has an abundantly diverse alumni base and so many Renegades go on to do incredible things in and for our community. This year's inductees are truly exceptional examples of the great people who got their start at Bakersfield College.”
The committee selected alumni who have made significant impact through their profession, public and community service, or by making a positive influence in the lives of others," the association noted.
