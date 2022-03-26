Unity and community were on display at the Bakersfield Black American History Parade.
Held Feb. 26, the two-hour event that started at 20th and V streets and made its way to Mill Creek Park at 21st and Q streets celebrated the theme “Saving Our Village Matters."
The event was infused with cheerleaders, dancers, dignitaries and more representing Black people and organizations in Kern County, as well as to commemorate Black History Month.
“We’re saluting Black businesses, Black nonprofits, supporting Black sororities ... all of them,” said Katherine Jordan, who was with the children’s ministry for St. Peter’s Restorative Christian Church Ministries, where she’s taught for 37 years.
