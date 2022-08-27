There were plenty of happy faces at the Boys and Girls Club's Armstrong Youth Center on Aug. 12 as children received backpacks and school supplies to start the school year off right.
The effort was backed by donations from the Rotary Club of Bakersfield East, Acceptance Insurance, Pacific Gas and Electric, University of Phoenix, Aera Energy, Affinity Truck Center, Health Net of California, Christian Men's Fellowship, Bank of America, Li and Liao Optometry and many community members.
