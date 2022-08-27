On Aug. 11, Assistance League Bakersfield unveiled a new mural depicting its philanthropic program Operation School Bell, which has provided new school clothing and uniforms to students in need since 1956.
The colorful red, white and blue mural shows children of myriad backgrounds wearing backpacks, plus a logo and Operation School Bell in the center. It shows happy hands coming together, highlighting giving and receiving.
