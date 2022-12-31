More than 200 people, including boys and girls, participated in the 5th annual Hanukkah 8Krazy Kilometers event starting at the Panorama Vista Preserve on Dec. 11.
Temple Beth El organized the event. The participants filled up divisions to walk or run in the 8K or 2K Latke Loop Fun Run. Awards were given for top finishers as well as costume contest winners. A portion of the proceeds was donated to the Kern River Parkway Foundation.
