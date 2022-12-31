Bands and festive talent, all on foot, marched down North Chester Avenue for the 49th annual North of the River Christmas Parade on Dec. 10.
Hundreds of people looked on as they lined the streets in the heart of Oildale. The theme for this year's parade, with 48 entrants, was The Grinch. The event, a time-honored tradition of the Oildale community, has the same route each year and does not include motorized vehicles or floats.
