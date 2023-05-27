After a three-year hiatus, the CSUB Athletics Spring Barbecue was back in force May 4, serving up great food and drink and building the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund supporting student athletes.
It's one of CSUB Athletics’ biggest events of the year and is a gathering of ’Runners and the wider community. Held at the Icardo Center on campus, the presenting sponsors were North Bakersfield Toyota, Bill Wright Toyota and Valley Strong Credit Union.
