Train fans chugged on over to the Kern County Fairgrounds on March 5 and 6 for the 28th annual Model Train Show & Sale.
The Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society Model Train Club puts on the event, attracting fans from near and far.
Along with thousands of square feet of operating model train displays organized by the club, the event included a variety of vendors selling items for people to work on their models at home.
