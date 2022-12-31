The Teddy Bear Picnic, benefiting the Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a large turnout at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center on Dec. 8.
The silent auction and luncheon returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The banquet room needed extra tables, said Chris Lowe, vice president of the BCSD Education Foundation. In the past, the event has raised about $35,000 to $40,000. This year that amount is expected to double, Lowe said.
