The new year is here. What do you need to become the new you?
You need sleep.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov, has become popular the past two years for all things COVID-19, but there are also some helpful tips for sleeping, and the relevance of getting a good night’s rest among other valuable information.
There is actually a thing called sleep hygiene. It’s real and for many improving it can be a game-changer.
For starters, getting the proper amount of sleep would be beneficial. For those over 18 years old, seven or more hours per night is needed. I’m sure you’ve heard this before.
However, ask almost anyone and they would tell you that just seems impossible.
Still, here are four tips to prioritize sleep, as recommended by the CDC:
1. Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, weekends included.
If you can follow a strict sleep schedule, positive results will follow. The consistency supports healthy digestion and immunity.
2. Remove all distracting electronic devices from the bedroom.
Many people use their phone as an alarm for the morning, but it is best to keep the phone away from the bed. Devices such as phones, tables or TVs can interfere with sleep.
Develop a bedtime routine that doesn’t include watching TV or scrolling on your phone. Perhaps, incorporate stretching or mediation to wind down.
3. Avoid large meals, caffeine and alcohol before bed.
Overeating before bed will mostly cause discomfort and will affect your ability to fall asleep.
Studies have shown that alcohol can cause sleep disorders.
4. Stay active during the day to help you fall asleep at night.
An exercise or workout plan is not only beneficial to your overall health, but it will also provide sound sleep. For those wanting to take a nap, it’s best to do it earlier in the day and for about 30 minutes to an hour.
According to changethatup.com, here are signs that you’re not getting enough quality sleep.
- Poor memory retention (sleep deprivation hurts your ability to consolidate new memories and can harm mental health).
- Fatigue.
- Stomach and digestion issues.
- Weight gain and inaccurate hunger signaling (your body must gain energy from somewhere).
- Increased stress and inflammatory response.
- Excessive blinking and/or yawning.
- Slow recovery from exercise (can also be a sign you’re overtraining).
- Elevated or high blood pressure.
Similar to the tips provided by the CDC, there are some sleeping methods that help prioritize sleep.
Craig Ballantyne, author of the Perfect Day Formula, is among many specialists who highly recommend the 10-3-2-1-0 method.
The method includes:
- 10 hours before bed: No more caffeine.
- 3 hours before bed: No more food or alcohol.
- 2 hours before bed: No more work.
- 1 hour before bed: No more screen time (shut off all phones, TVs and computers.
- 0: The number of times you’ll need to hit snooze in the morning.
