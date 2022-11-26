When you live up in the mountains as my family and I used to, it gets to where you anticipate the phone calls as soon as the snow falls: "Can we come up this weekend to play in the snow?"
Who am I to say no? We own all the gear, know all the best sled runs and have enough sense (make that experience from trial and error) to avoid common mistakes. So, let me share a few tips as a former 14-year resident of Frazier Park.
Before I get into the finer points of safe sledding, let's start with clothing, which is probably the most important factor. That's because boots, above all, will make the difference between a good time and a miserable trip.
Why? Because it's not just about the cold. Snow eventually gets you wet, and the combination is literally enough to kill you, on top of ruining your fun.
Forget about taking sneakers sledding unless you're only going out for five minutes. Spring for waterproof boots. Rubber or plastic galoshes with good treads will probably work, but make sure they're well insulated inside with two layers of thick socks.
Next most important are gloves or mittens. Again, go with waterproof. I can't tell you how many times we cut an outing short because of a child whose hands got cold and wet from wearing cotton gloves. Even thick wool doesn't necessarily do the job.
I highly recommend a thick beanie or skull cap, a scarf and a jacket or heavy sweater over a thermal cotton shirt. And tuck everything in, unless you like getting snow down your backside.
Not everyone has access to snow pants, so my advice for those without is to put on thick pajamas under loose-fitting blue jeans. It's not a perfect solution but it worked for me every time.
Now for a word about sled selection. Don't bother with an old wooden toboggan. Sure, it'd work, but plastic is cheaper, lighter and slicker. Yes, plastic breaks — expect to find shredded plastic left behind by the unscrupulous — but plastic should last for at least a year. Our beloved plastic sled ("Big Green") lasted more than a decade.
(A note on littering, by the way: Don't. Diapers and other trash visitors leave behind make the locals boil.)
Big Green was sturdy, fast and long enough to seat three or four people. I never trusted the little disc-shaped sleds because there's no steering them; same goes for inner tubes. We owned a few Boogie board-type sleds, and they were fine, but they deteriorated faster than Big Green did.
My family was lucky because our street in Frazier (it was a trail, actually) was situated on a slope. We'd trudge to the top, turn around and zip back down. But that assumes a heavy snow, which doesn't seem to happen these days as often as it used to.
Mostly we'd take visiting friends and family to Mount Pinos. If the snow was recent, often the access road, Frazier Mountain Park Road, was closed to traffic, leaving us to park near the turnoff to Pine Mountain Club. There's a pretty good series of small sled runs there. But if the road's open, and your vehicle is up for it (meaning four-wheel drive or tire chains), definitely try to make it to the parking lot at the end of the road up Mount Pinos.
But beware! Driving up that road usually entails passing families who've stopped short of the dead end and instead they sled or throw snowballs along the side of the road. Too often, kids cross the road heedless of traffic, endangering themselves and the drivers having a hard enough time navigating black ice. Watch out for kids — and if you, too, decide to stop before reaching the top, make sure to keep young ones off the road.
Also, if you have a choice, go on a weekday afternoon. Weekend crowds do not generally add to the fun. Sometimes they detract from it.
Up at the parking lot, avoid the temptation to sled on the steep hill next to it. It's dicey. It's also no coincidence there's shredded plastic scattered there in the snow every winter.
What the locals do is much better. Walk out toward the meadow, to the right of the big wooden building next to the parking lot. Keeping the meadow on the left, find two sled runs on the right of the short but slippery trail. Usually the first one you come to has built-in snow bumps that make for a very hard landing. For whatever reason, the second one doesn't typically have those.
Look out! Sledders can't stop on a dime, and if you're walking across their path, prepare to be knocked over. It happens and it hurts.
Sledding's actually a great workout because you have to walk back up through the snow for another run in the cold, thin air. Again, stay off to one side lest you get swept off your feet.
Two things every sledder should know is how to steer and how to slow down. Both can be done by dragging an arm or two behind, though fast braking may additionally require sticking feet into the snow. Be prepared, too, to bail off on either side if you're about to hit a tree. Fortunately, the two sled runs I've referred to are free of trees. That said, it's not hard to veer off course into the surrounding pine forest.
My last tip is to pack cups and a thermos full of rich, hot cocoa. Everyone loves it, and besides providing a cozy break from climbing back up the hill for another run, it's guaranteed to make spirits rise. A simple snack like cheese and crackers wouldn't hurt, either, because there's not much sense in bringing a complicated lunch requiring work in inhospitable conditions.
Finally, take a moment to look around. Sledding can be a memorable good time, but one reason it's so great is because getting out into the snow-covered forest is simply beautiful. Trust me.
