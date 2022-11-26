When you live up in the mountains as my family and I used to, it gets to where you anticipate the phone calls as soon as the snow falls: "Can we come up this weekend to play in the snow?"

Who am I to say no? We own all the gear, know all the best sled runs and have enough sense (make that experience from trial and error) to avoid common mistakes. So, let me share a few tips as a former 14-year resident of Frazier Park.