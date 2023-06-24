About a 20-minute drive from Bakersfield, Shafter offers a variety of options for a day of dining, learning and fun.
Fuel up at the Tin Cup Coffee (1101 E. Lerdo Highway), which proudly serves Covenant Coffee as well as options like the campfire cold brew, topped with a toasted marshmallow cold foam, and golden turmeric lemonade.
You can also enjoy its selection of sandwiches, salads and breakfast options.
The property is also home to the Shafter Ford Theater, so named because it was previously a Ford dealership. The 250-seat theater, renovated by the Starrh family, hosts music and theatrical shows as well as a youth theater program.
Explore Shafter's history with a stop at any of its museums.
The Shafter Depot Museum (150 Highway 43) pays tribute to the depot, known as the city’s "gateway to the world," that was opened by the Santa Fe Railway in 1917 and operated until 1978.
Along with depot history, the adjacent Harlin P. Wilson Agricultural Museum offers exhibits on the town's agriculture heritage and the dominant crops of cotton and potatoes.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Minter Field Air Museum (401 Vultee St.), part of the currently working airport, offers another look at local history seeing where 11,000-plus World War II Army Air Corps pilots trained from 1941 to 1945.
Grab lunch at The Red Wagon Cafe (18800 Beech Ave.), which operates out of a converted rail car, or enjoy some authentic Mexican cuisine at El Michoacano (237 Central Ave.) where dining columnist Pete Tittl recommends the sizzling enchiladas Santa Fe.
But if you're ready to hit the road back to Bakersfield, head to "The General," full name The General's Headquarters (710 E. Lerdo Highway), a classic mom-and-pop burger shop.
If your road trip takes place on a weekday, consider a stop at the Shafter Library & Learning Center (236 James St.), which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A testament to the power of community, the library and adjacent center was saved by the city of Shafter, which now operates it with help from Bakersfield College and community members.
The learning center offers tutoring help, courses for English language learners and more with the aid of BC staffers.
Use that library card — you have one, right? — and check something out. Then plan your return trip to enjoy more of what Shafter has to offer.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
