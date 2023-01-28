The Sta. Rita Hills AVA, in north Santa Barbara County, is one of California’s most diverse appellations with some of the harshest climates. Although the heavy winds and rugged terrain present challenges, the best results are born when the terroir is embraced by a winemaker who, through trial and error and extensive research, can extract the best fruits from the rocky soils.

One such story comes from Matt Dees, winemaker at The Hilt Estate with north-facing vineyards in the most westernmost quadrant of the appellation near the Pacific Ocean.

