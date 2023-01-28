The Sta. Rita Hills AVA, in north Santa Barbara County, is one of California’s most diverse appellations with some of the harshest climates. Although the heavy winds and rugged terrain present challenges, the best results are born when the terroir is embraced by a winemaker who, through trial and error and extensive research, can extract the best fruits from the rocky soils.
One such story comes from Matt Dees, winemaker at The Hilt Estate with north-facing vineyards in the most westernmost quadrant of the appellation near the Pacific Ocean.
Dees describes the three vineyards within the estate as “the worst place for a grape grower, but the best ones for a winemaker.” He not only embraces the challenges of the site, but also feels fortunate to face them.
Dees identifies as a “soils geek,” dating back to his childhood in Kansas City and later while studying plant and soils science at the University of Vermont. After finding pleasure in a bottle of 1995 Staglin Family Vineyard cabernet sauvignon, he talked his way into a position at its Napa Valley estate, where he worked through three vintages.
In 2004, at only 25 years old, Dees took his passion for the dirt to Santa Barbara County. He became the first winemaker at JONATA, a new winery committed to producing high-end Bordeaux, Italian and Rhone wines in the Ballard Canyon region of the Santa Ynez Valley.
In 2014, with JONATA’s acquisition of The Hilt Estate in the Sta. Rita Hills AVA, Dees expanded his focus and was tasked with producing pinot noir and chardonnay.
His viticultural style follows a concept introduced by Tom Peters and Robert H. Waterman in their 1982 book, "In Search of Excellence: M.B.W.A. or Management By Walking Around."
He understands the dynamics of the vineyard because he walks them, calling it the most enjoyable part of his day.
"As a winemaker, I want to spend as much time as possible in the vineyard, not hunched over a fermentation tank," Dees says.
In the 100-acre Radian Vineyard at the most westerly section of the estate, vines struggle with rugged, severe slopes, unrelenting winds and rocky soils. As a result, the yield is low and the berries are small, late to ripen. Dees preserves the natural integrity of the fruit by introducing whole cluster fermentation and using only neutral barrels for aging.
Compared to Radian, Dees describes the elevated Bentrock Vineyard, in the warmer easterly quadrant, as a teddy bear. There, the grapes ripen early and fully, resulting in a more opulent flavor profile. Both the Hilt Estate pinot noir and chardonnay releases are a blend of the flavors produced by the two diverse vineyards.
The current releases of the 2020 The Hilt Estate chardonnay and pinot noir combine grapes from both vineyards, creating great food wines that are balanced between savory notes and bold expressions of fruit.
With the chardonnay, a vibrant bouquet of citrusy lemon and melon is followed by lush stone fruits on the palate.
The traditional cherry aromas of the pinot noir fuse with evident herbal notes. A fresh minerality in the flavor profile, again, melds with expressive red fruit through an extended finish.
Both wines have received consistent ratings over 90 points by critics.
The west side of the vineyard, near Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road, is the location of the new hospitality barn that offers guests a variety of tasting flights in a contemporary-designed, comfortable setting with views of surrounding vineyards.
The Hilt Estate story plays out in every glass of its wine and is, without question, deserving of a visit during your next wine road trip to Santa Barbara County.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
