I recently traveled to Alsace-Lorraine, situated in northeastern France. The region is renowned for producing exceptional wines that reflect its unique blend of French and German influences. With a winemaking history dating back centuries, it has become celebrated for its white wines, showcasing remarkable aromatic complexity, elegance and finesse.

The Alsace-Lorraine region, near Strasburg, is characterized by a cool climate, influenced by local mountains and the Rhine River. The climate, combined with the region’s diverse soil types that include granite, limestone and clay, contributes to the wine’s distinctive character. The dominant grapes varietals cultivated here are riesling, gewürztraminer, pinot gris and pinot blanc, each expressing its own distinctive personality.

Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.