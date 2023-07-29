I recently traveled to Alsace-Lorraine, situated in northeastern France. The region is renowned for producing exceptional wines that reflect its unique blend of French and German influences. With a winemaking history dating back centuries, it has become celebrated for its white wines, showcasing remarkable aromatic complexity, elegance and finesse.
The Alsace-Lorraine region, near Strasburg, is characterized by a cool climate, influenced by local mountains and the Rhine River. The climate, combined with the region’s diverse soil types that include granite, limestone and clay, contributes to the wine’s distinctive character. The dominant grapes varietals cultivated here are riesling, gewürztraminer, pinot gris and pinot blanc, each expressing its own distinctive personality.
Riesling is considered the jewel of Alsace-Lorraine. The wines produced from this grape exhibit exceptional purity and finesse, with aromas of citrus, green apple and mineral notes. From lusciously sweet to bone-dry (my preference), riesling provides options to suit different palates and occasions. This versatility pairs well with a variety of foods including poultry, seafood and Asian cuisine.
Among many choices, the Willm Riesling Reserve 2021 ($20-$30) and the Domaine Emile Beyer Riesling Tradition 2020 ($20-$30) both deliver fresh fruit and citrus on the nose and palate with a nice minerality on the finish.
Gewürztraminer is another iconic grape varietal from the region. Known for its intense aromatics and spice notes, gewürztraminer from Alsace-Lorraine offers aromas and flavors of lychee, rose petals and ginger. With rich texture and a hint of sweetness, they are a perfect match for spicy dishes, aromatic cheeses and desserts.
Two acclaimed releases, the Trimbach Gewürztraminer 2018 ($20-$30) and Albrecht Gewürztraminer Tradition ($20-$30), highlight the elegant bouquet and dry tropical fruit flavors of the varietal.
Pinot gris from the region produces full-bodied wines with a common flavor profile of ripe pear, honey, almonds and delicate floral notes. Their luscious texture and subtle sweetness compliment dishes like roasted pork and creamy sauces.
With a 90-point rating, Wine Spectator magazine described the complex Hugel Classic Pinot Gris 2020 ($20-$30) as a “perfumed white that entices with sweet blossoms and candied citrus underscored by savory wet flint and smoked thyme.”
Pinot blanc is a versatile and approachable grape varietal that is known for its crisp acidity and refreshing character. Melded flavors of apple, stone fruits and citrus contribute to its freshness.
Two fine examples, the Trimbach Pinot Blanc 2019 ($15-$20) and the Gustave Lorentz Reserve Pinot Blanc 2021 ($15-$20) offer rich floral aromas and full stone fruit flavors. Pinot blanc from Alsace-Lorraine can be a delightful aperitif that also pairs well with lighter fare like salads, seafood and goat cheese.
In addition to these grape varietals, Alsace-Lorraine also produces excellent sparkling wines, known as Cremant d’Alsace. Made using the traditional method, these sparkling wines offer a delightful and lower cost alternative to Champagne, with fresh fruit flavors and elegant acidity.
Two highly rated sparklers, the Pierre Sparr Cremant d’Alsace Brut Rose ($20-$25) and the Willm Brut Prestige ($20-$25) deliver rich, chalky texture and bright fresh fruit flavors throughout.
The region’s cool climate provides the acidity and necessary structure and balance to age over time. Riesling, in particular, can develop extraordinary complexity and depth.
Whether you’re a white wine lover or seeking something unique and intriguing, the wines of Alsace-Lorraine are readily available at most wine outlets and offer a captivating and tasteful experience. They reflect the region’s rich cultural heritage and express the artistry of its winemakers. Indulge in a glass of Alsace-Lorraine wine and let yourself be transported to the enchanting corner of France.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
