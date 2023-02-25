Winemaker Theresa Heredia’s style and skills are an ideal fit to continue and build upon the legacy of Gary Farrell Winery, one of the iconic producers of chardonnay and pinot noir in California. For a decade, a capacity to forge strong relationships with growers and a desire to capture the essence of place makes her the perfect steward for the legendary Russian River Valley winery moving forward.

Theresa found her passion for wine through biochemistry, earning a bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She became a Ph.D. candidate in chemistry/enology at UC Davis before leaving the program to pursue winemaking. At Freestone Winery in Sebastopol, she gained acclaim for her small-lot, single-vineyard chardonnay and pinot noir before arriving at Gary Farrell Winery in 2012.

