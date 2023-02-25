Winemaker Theresa Heredia’s style and skills are an ideal fit to continue and build upon the legacy of Gary Farrell Winery, one of the iconic producers of chardonnay and pinot noir in California. For a decade, a capacity to forge strong relationships with growers and a desire to capture the essence of place makes her the perfect steward for the legendary Russian River Valley winery moving forward.
Theresa found her passion for wine through biochemistry, earning a bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She became a Ph.D. candidate in chemistry/enology at UC Davis before leaving the program to pursue winemaking. At Freestone Winery in Sebastopol, she gained acclaim for her small-lot, single-vineyard chardonnay and pinot noir before arriving at Gary Farrell Winery in 2012.
Gary Farrell is a true pioneer of winemaking in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley appellation. Having never owned a vineyard, he produced consistently exceptional wines from his first vintage in 1982 by partnering with legendary growers like the Rochioli, Dutton and Ramey families. Farrell sold his winery in 2004, but his name and reputation for producing outstanding wines continues under the leadership of Theresa.
Working with different growers and vineyards is something she embraces and is at her best extracting the finest qualities of each terroir. The nearly 40 different vineyards extend beyond the Russian River Valley and include grapes as far north as the Fort Ross-Seaview Vineyard along the Sonoma coast to the Sanford and Benedict Vineyard in Santa Barbara County. Aside from chardonnay and pinot noir, she produces sauvignon blanc, zinfandel and a rosé of pinot noir.
To celebrate Gary Farrell Winery’s 40th anniversary and her 10th as winemaker, Theresa guided us through a vertical tasting of vintages 2012 to 2015, 2019 chardonnay and pinot noir releases, each from the same vineyards. She explained how the early harvests from extreme heat or lower yields during drought years bring unique and challenging elements to each vintage.
We first tasted the five different vintages of the single-vineyard Bacigalupi Vineyard Chardonnay, sourced from vines planted as early as 1967. Chardonnay grapes for this vineyard were used to create the Chateau Montelena award-winning entry in the 1976 Paris Tasting.
While each wine was well-balanced and textural, there was a wide range of aromas and flavors. The citrus, mineral bouquet in the vintage 2012 was more herbal in the 2014 and more floral and fragrant in the 2019. On the palate, the rich texture of the vintage 2013 expressed tropical fruit and creme brulee while the vintage 2015 exuded intense fruit and floral flavors with a long, elegant finish.
Consisting of grapes from two vineyards, five vintages of the Rochioli-Allen Vineyards Pinot Noir were poured side by side. Located in the heart of the Middle Reach neighbor of the Russian River Valley appellation, the Rochioli and Allen Vineyards have sourced quality fruit to nearby wineries for decades.
The contrasts were clear between the earthy, spice-driven vintage 2012 and the more fruit-forward vintage 2015, although both shared long savory finishes. I preferred the complexity and elegance in the vintage 2014 and took a few bottles home.
Located outside of Healdsburg, Calif., Gary Farrell’s inviting hospitality center, with modish decor, patio seating and breathtaking mountain vistas, remains one of the most splendid tasting experiences when visiting Sonoma County. The relaxed aesthetics offer the best surroundings to sample the fruits of Theresa’s labor.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
