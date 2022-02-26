I was familiar with Silver Trident Winery’s Napa Valley sauvignon blanc and knew that they produced well-rated pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon. However, I couldn’t have guessed the pairings at a recent tasting. Silver Trident had created The Potato Chip Extravaganza, a wine and potato chip pairing conceived by their co-founder, Bob Binder.
Binder got the idea while enjoying a glass of wine and some blue chips on an airline. The saltiness balanced the acidity of the wine and accentuated its fruit flavors. That moment led to months of research for the perfect chips to pair with all of winemaker Kari Auringer’s wines.
Co-founder of Oceana Cruises Bob Binder and travel executive Walter Jost launched Silver Trident as a boutique winery more than a decade ago. Kari Auringer has been the winemaker since the beginning and, together, they have remained true to the standard of quality over quantity. Their limited production yields just 3,500 cases annually.
My Potato Chip Extravaganza began with the 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir “Apollo’s Folly" ($32), sourced from the nearby Gap’s Crown Vineyard. It had an herbaceous, savory element along with crisp flavors that pair well with seafood.
To that end, Zapp’s Cajun Crawtattor Chips, from New Orleans, were served with the rosé. Billed as “the taste of a Cajun boiled seafood feast,” the spiciness cut the acidity of the wine and gave a burst of flavor at the end.
Aged mostly in stainless steel, the 2019 Sauvignon Blanc “Symphony #9” ($32), is stirred on lees for more depth and creaminess. The added Sauvignon Blanc Musqué clone gave the wine a richer mouthfeel and enhanced the stone fruit flavors.
The flavors of the Route 11 Sour Cream and Chives Chip, expressive, yet restrained, paired beautifully with the sauvignon blanc. The chip didn’t overpower, but infused a tartness that opened up the wine.
Sourced from the Dutton Ranch Vineyard in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, the 2017 Pinot Noir “Benevolent Dictator” ($60) expressed rhubarb, cherry cola, clove and other flavors identified with the varietal. It was paired with the Zapp’s Cajun Dill Chip with hints of black olives. The rich dill flavor emerged at the end and added to the mouthfeel of the pinot.
Silver Trident’s red blend has a different combination of Bordeaux varietals each vintage. The 2019 Red Blend “Playing with Fire” ($52) fusing merlot (62 percent), malbec (19 percent), and cabernet sauvignon (19 percent), was balanced and ready to drink. The mesquite BBQ, salt and vinegar flavors of the Zapp’s Voodoo Chip did not overwhelm, but elevated the dark fruit and spicy flavors of the wine.
Silver Trident looked to Chris Kollar, a local chocolatier, to create an exclusive chip to pair with the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon “Twenty-seven Fathoms ($90). He coated the Zapp’s Regular Chip to create a decadent bittersweet chocolate chip bark with cacao and mesquite flavors.
Aged for 22 months in 75 percent new French oak, “Twenty-seven Fathoms” rewards the palate with blue and black fruit flavors and an herbal nuance of clove and cardamon. The savory sweet Kollar bark chip added to its lush mouthfeel.
In addition to visiting their tasting home in Yountville, Silver Trident will send a Potato Chip Extravaganza kit to your home. Better yet, create your own, remembering that salty chips pair with any wine if the flavors align.
