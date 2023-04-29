It is amazing that one of the world’s most popular and widely planted wine grapes continues to live in obscurity. With origins in Spain, where it is called garnacha, grenache is a mainstay in France’s Rhone Valley, South Australia and on the island of Sardinia where it is known as cannonau. Ironically, its diversity makes it both widespread and relatively unknown.
While Grenache has a rich red fruit flavor profile, it often lacks structure and color, For that reason it is most expressive when it is blended with the mourvedre and syrah grape. In France, this combination is known as a Rhone blend, in Australia simply a “GSM” blend.
In California, grenache is primarily grown in Paso Robles, north Santa Barbara County and the Sonoma Valley above San Francisco. Similar to European countries and Australia, it thrives in warm, dry climates with well-drained soils.
Two winemakers, nearly six-thousand miles apart, have made the production of fine 100 percent grenache wines their passion. On a windswept plateau outside of Madrid, winemaker Isabel Galindo and her Las Moradas de San Martin Winery began in 1999 by restoring ancient garnacha bush vines that coexist today with new plantings on nearly 52 acres.
Isabel has spent much of her winemaking career exploring organically farmed garnacha. She credits a Mediterranean climate, sandy granite soils and steady winds as the perfect terroir to facilitate her minimalist approach that allows the grapes to express themselves naturally.
Her garnacha called “Onito,” first produced in 2005, is the most popular Las Moradas wine. It is sourced from aged vines, 50 to 115 years old. Fragrant balsamic, baked fruit and cocoa on the nose precede vibrant berry, fruit flavors and an acidity that signals it to be food friendly.
Similar to “Inito,” “La Sabina,” from fruit grown on elevated mountain plateau vines, is highly aromatic, with velvety tannins and floral hints on the finish.
Both wines are great values at under $20 per bottle.
On the other side of the world, Peter Mathis focuses his 20-year winemaking experience to pursue a passion for grenache. He purchased a 7.5 acre Sonoma Valley vineyard and re-planted it with a field blend of grenache, petite sirah, carignane and Alicante bouschet grapes.
Mathis calls grenache “a heady, frolicking mix of fruit and spice”. His 2018 Mathis Sonoma Valley Grenache ($32) is a balanced mix of full jammy fruit flavors with hints of spice on the finish.
No sampling of grenache would be complete without a cannonau from Sardinia. The Sella & Mosca Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva 2019 ($20), available online, is another value with ratings in the mid-90s. A rare 100 percent grenache release from France’s Rhone Valley, the Domaine des Peres de l'Eglise Heritage de Pollus 2018 ($63) offers a deep color and concentrated, lush fruit on the palate From Paso Robles, the 2021 Tablas Creek Grenache ($45) is layered and complex with a spirited bouquet, rich red fruit and spice flavors with a hint of licorice.
Grown in Paso’s Willow Creek District, winemaker Drew Nenow describes his 2020 Nenow “With Love” Grenache ($70) as his finest vintage with full-bodied flavors and aromas.
I recently tasted the 2021 Bedrock “Gambrels of the Sky” Grenache ($40), sourced from the Rancho Real Vineyard near Santa Maria. It’s still young and opening up, but a beautifully scented nose and complexity on the palate are already present.
Any serious exploration of wine must include grenache. It can be found at most wine outlets and there is no better way than to taste it solo, in its purist form.
Grenache is history in a glass and truly epitomizes the bridge between Old World and New World wines.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
