It is amazing that one of the world’s most popular and widely planted wine grapes continues to live in obscurity. With origins in Spain, where it is called garnacha, grenache is a mainstay in France’s Rhone Valley, South Australia and on the island of Sardinia where it is known as cannonau. Ironically, its diversity makes it both widespread and relatively unknown.

While Grenache has a rich red fruit flavor profile, it often lacks structure and color, For that reason it is most expressive when it is blended with the mourvedre and syrah grape. In France, this combination is known as a Rhone blend, in Australia simply a “GSM” blend.

Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.