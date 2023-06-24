Verona, in northern Italy, is a romantic city, steeped in history and beautiful vistas along the Adige River. In the old city, one can cross the ancient Ponte Pietra Bridge, visit a Roman arena or the Enoteca Oreste Dal Zovo, a famous old wine shop, stocked with local wines from nearby Valpolicella. Today, many wine outlets are stocked with a variety of Valpolicella wines as their popularity in the U.S. continues to grow.

In the terraced hillsides to the north, vines grown in limestone and basalt soils produce wines that captivate enthusiasts around the world. Valpolicella is known for its red wines, crafted from a blend of native grapes varieties that thrive in the unique microclimate. The region ranks just below Chianti in total production.

