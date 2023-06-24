Verona, in northern Italy, is a romantic city, steeped in history and beautiful vistas along the Adige River. In the old city, one can cross the ancient Ponte Pietra Bridge, visit a Roman arena or the Enoteca Oreste Dal Zovo, a famous old wine shop, stocked with local wines from nearby Valpolicella. Today, many wine outlets are stocked with a variety of Valpolicella wines as their popularity in the U.S. continues to grow.
In the terraced hillsides to the north, vines grown in limestone and basalt soils produce wines that captivate enthusiasts around the world. Valpolicella is known for its red wines, crafted from a blend of native grapes varieties that thrive in the unique microclimate. The region ranks just below Chianti in total production.
The primary red grape grown in Valpolicella is corvina that lends elegance, structure and robust cherry flavors. It is typically blended with smaller amounts of rondinella, molinara, corvinone and oseleta which contribute complexity. These grape varietals are ideally suited for the hilly terrain and they benefit from the cooling breezes from nearby Lake Garda that flow through the valleys.
Diverse winemaking styles produce a range of wines, each with its own uniqueness. The most common style of Valpolicella is Classico. Wines like the Sartori Di Verona Classico Superiore “Montegradella” 2019 showcase the region's signature characteristics with bright red fruit flavors and balanced acidity. Corvina dominant, with some blended corvinone and rondinella, it expresses complexity on the palate with an earthy finish.
A step up in richness and intensity is Amarone della Valpolicella, a wine made using a unique winemaking technique called appassimento. This process involves drying the harvested grapes on straw mats or in well-ventilated rooms for several months, allowing them to concentrate their flavors and sugars. The dried grapes are then fermented, resulting in a full-bodied, highly aromatic, lush wine like the Roccolo Callisto Amarone della Valpolicella 2016 and the CA’Del Sette Amarone della Valpolicella “1944 M.C. Linea Appassionante” 2018. Both wines bridge intensity and delicateness with flavors of wild herbs, berries and a hint of oak through the finish.
A bit pricy, Amarone della Valpolicella is a wine for special occasions and it pairs well with hearty dishes like braised meats, game and aged cheeses. I routinely see good Amarone releases at my local Costco.
Another unique and distinctive style of wine from Valpolicella is called ripasso, derived from another exclusive method. The key characteristic of ripasso wines lies in the secondary fermentation process, which involves fermenting the Valpolicella wine on the grapes skins and solids left over from the production of Amarone wines.
Ripasso wines are made primarily from the corvina, rondinella and molinara grapes and the end result are wines like the Tenute Faleeza Valpolicella Ripasso DOC Superiore 2019, which exhibits the fruitiness and freshness of the region along with the added complexity, structure and depth derived from the Amarone grape solids.
Recioto della Valpolicella is another noteworthy style of wine from the region. Made using the same appassimento method as Amarone, recioto is a sweet wine with luscious flavors of ripe berries, chocolate and dried fruit. It is a delightful dessert wine best paired with chocolate yummies.
Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or an adventurous novice, the wines of Valpolicella offer a world of flavors to explore. In whatever style that you choose, these wines showcase the richness and diversity of this significant, yet lesser-known wine region. For your next gathering, check out the readily available wines of Valpolicella, a true treasure of Italian winemaking.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
