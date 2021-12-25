Most New Year’s celebrations include Champagne and other sparkling wines. To be called Champagne, it must be made through a specific process called méthode champenoise and originate from the namesake region of France. A signature step in the complex méthode champenoise requires a second fermentation that occurs, over multiple years, in the bottle.
Other sparkling wines produced in the méthode champenoise include prosecco from Northern Italy, cava from Spain, German sekt and sparkling wines from California and the Pacific Northwest. The term “Crémant” is used to define French sparkling wines made traditionally, but outside of the Champagne region. For something unique, accessible and reasonably priced, Crémant d’Alsace wines are worth exploring.
The Alsace region lies in northeastern France and borders both Germany and Switzerland. The Crémant d’Alsace Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée (AOC) is one of three earmarked in the region and was designated in 1976 for the production of sparkling wines.
While Champagne is restricted to pinot noir, pinot meunier and chardonnay grapes, the crisp and dry Crémant d’Alsace wines are mostly from pinot blanc, produced as a single-varietal or blended with auxerrois blanc, pinot gris and pinot noir. Auxerrois blanc is grown extensively in the Alsace region and is described as a “full sibling” of chardonnay.
A recent tasting of Crémant d’Alsace sparkling wines revealed a variety of styles, from classic blanc de blancs to vibrant sparkling rosé. The Crémant d’Alsace rosé must use 100 percent pinot noir grapes, inviting comparisons to pinot noir rosé releases in California.
The Lorentz family, for more than 160 years, has been producing some of the most widely distributed wine from the region, available in over 50 countries. Comprised exclusively from pinot noir grapes, the Gustave Lorentz Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé ($25) is fresh, crisp and offers a variety of subtle fruit nuance on the palate.
Domaine Alfred Mann, guided by biodynamic farming with best organic practices, has a reputation for maintaining low yield grapes that result in a maturity and richness to their wines. The Alfred Mann Crémant d’Alsace Extra Dry Brut 2016 ($24), a blend of pinot blanc, auxerrois blanc and pinot noir, is bone dry and acidic, exuding conspicuous fruit aromas and flavors within a rich texture.
Centuries old, the Domaine Valentin Zusslin, now overseen by two generations of the family, converted in 1996 to bio-dynamic viticulture. The Zusslin Crémant d’Alsace Brut Zero Sans Souffre ($25) is produced without sulphur or any added sweetness through dosage.
I found a unique bouquet of citrus and toast followed by a vibrant acidity and soft citrus notes.
A well-reviewed sparkling rosé that is priced below $20, the Allimant Laugner Crémant d’Alsace Rosé ($18) offered the most expressive aromas and intense fruit flavors of any of the wines tasted. Tart with strong strawberry hints, critic Jancis Robinson, in describing the wine, said it was “Not remotely complex but there is so much delicious fruit in there that who cares?”
Boasting reviews in the mid-90s, the Lucien Albrecht Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rose’ ($24) expressed ripe apple notes on the nose and palate and was balanced with a crisp and creamy mouthfeel.
While Crémant wines from Alsace and other French regions are produced with the same method, they deliver high-quality sparkling wines at a fraction of the cost of French Champagne.
