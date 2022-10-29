The ending of summer is no reason to stop thinking about prosecco. With high demand in the U.S. market, sparkling wines from the Valdobbiadene region in northeast Italy have proved themselves to be a perfect accompaniment to holiday meals. They are readily available, reasonably priced and pair well with most food.
Prosecco will complement an entire cheeseboard including mild blues like Gorgonzola and Rogue River Blue from southern Oregon. The triple cream BrillatSavarin is an extraordinary match along with washed rind cheeses like Morbier and Red Hawk from Cowgirl Creamery. Among the flavorful hard cheeses, Mimolette, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Piave from the nearby Veneto region match perfectly.
While French Champagne is a blend of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier, terroir-driven prosecco is made exclusively from the glera grape, grown in a specific region of Italy. It is lighter, highly effervescent, but like good Champagne, capable of delivering complex fruit flavors.
Among a plethora of good prosecco available, the Valdo Numero 10 Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG caught my attention as one of the few single-vintage releases produced Metodo Classico, also known as the Traditional Champagne Method. While most prosecco is fermented in sealed stainless steel tanks, the 100 percent glera grape “Numero 10” goes through 10 to 12 months of refermentation in the bottle before disgorgement and further aging before release.
The concept of creating prosecco in the classic Champagne method was an idea conceived in 2004 by the Bolla family, which has owned and operated Valdo since 1926. I recently had the opportunity to have lunch with Valdo Business Development Manager Matteo Bolla, who is the fifth generation of the family that has produced wines from the Valdobbiadene region for more than a century.
To explore prosecco’s compatibility with food, we tasted four vintages of Valdo “Numero 10” with dishes served at Sens Restaurant in San Francisco. Before the first course, I asked Matteo about the origin of the “Numero 10” name. Without hesitation, he responded that there are 10 grams of sugar per liter, 10 tons of grapes produced per hectare, that each wine goes through 10 months of re-fermentation in the bottle and it is a “10," like Bo Derek in the 1979 romantic comedy.
Floral, fruity notes with hints of toasted bread is how Matteo described their prosecco as we tasted the Vintage 2019 with grilled octopus, chickpeas, fennel and citrus. The sparkling wine was not overpowering, but complemented intricate flavor profile of our first course.
The Vintage 2016 was served with Fattoush, a salad with romaine, Persian cucumbers, feta, mint, coated pita, tomatoes, pomegranate and lemon vinaigrette. The mature flavors of hazelnut and vanilla in the wine softened the complex flavors of the citrusy salad and provided a distinctive, lingering finish.
With a deep golden color and nutty, mango aromas, the Vintage 2014 expressed its diversity by flawlessly pairing with a spicy paella that included Spanish chorizo, shrimp, chicken and saffron rice.
Spending nine years in the bottle after disgorgement in 2013, the Vintage 2011 added rich flavors of honey and marscapone that stood up to a slice of opulent cheesecake for dessert.
The Valdo Numero 10 Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG retails for $25 to $30 per bottle, slightly higher than most releases on U.S. shelves. However, the history and distinct full-bodied flavors of this unique prosecco are worthy of consideration.
With whatever holiday meals that you serve, any prosecco will prove to be a complementary, cost-effective sparkling wine guaranteed to please your guests and enhance your table.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
