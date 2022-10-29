The ending of summer is no reason to stop thinking about prosecco. With high demand in the U.S. market, sparkling wines from the Valdobbiadene region in northeast Italy have proved themselves to be a perfect accompaniment to holiday meals. They are readily available, reasonably priced and pair well with most food.

Prosecco will complement an entire cheeseboard including mild blues like Gorgonzola and Rogue River Blue from southern Oregon. The triple cream BrillatSavarin is an extraordinary match along with washed rind cheeses like Morbier and Red Hawk from Cowgirl Creamery. Among the flavorful hard cheeses, Mimolette, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Piave from the nearby Veneto region match perfectly.

Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.