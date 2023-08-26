Cheese and wine have been enjoyed together for centuries, and the combination is cherished by many for its harmonious and complementary flavors. Several reasons contribute to why they go so well together.
The flavors in cheese and wine often complement each other, creating a balanced and enjoyable tasting experience. The richness, creaminess and saltiness of cheese can offset the acidity, tannins and fruitiness of wine, enhancing the overall taste.
Cheese comes in various textures, such as soft, semisoft, hard and crumbly, while wines can range from light and crisp to full-bodied and velvety. The contrasting textures create an interesting and dynamic mouthfeel when consumed together.
When you pair cheese with wine, the combination stimulates multiple senses, including taste and smell. This sensory synergy can heighten the pleasure of eating and drinking, making the overall experience more enjoyable.
Many traditional cheese and wine pairings have developed based on the compatibility of local products. For example, in regions like France and Italy, where both wine and cheese are produced, they have historically been enjoyed together, leading to the establishment of classic pairings.
Wine and cheese have become intertwined with cultural and culinary traditions in various regions around the world. This has led to a collective appreciation and understanding of how to combine different types of cheese and wine to create delightful pairings.
While there are general guidelines for pairing cheese and wine, personal preferences play a significant role. After experimenting with wine and cheese pairings for many years, I have become nothing more than an expert in my own tastes. Some of my favorite pairings are listed below.
Grüner veltliner, Austria’s signature white wine, has gained popularity in the U.S. among producers and consumers. It can range from light and crisp to more full-bodied with spice and deeper fruit tones, pairing well with creamy brie, goat and sheep cheeses. La Tur, an Italian soft cheese combining cow, sheep and goat milk, is my favorite pairing. Readily available in stores, it softens the crispness of the grüner and, with a hint of sweetness, enhances the complexity of the flavor profile.
The diverse styles of chardonnay make cheese pairing somewhat tricky. I prefer the full-bodied, rich style with cow milk cheeses like Gruyere and Comte. My favorite is Pleasant Ridge Reserve, an award-winning cheese from Wisconsin known for its soft nutty flavors and hints of caramel.
It is ironic that the production of cabernet franc remains hidden in the shadow of cabernet sauvignon. In fact, it was a marriage between cabernet franc and sauvignon blanc that created cabernet sauvignon in the 17th century. I like supporting the underdog and have found that cabernet franc pairs well with fine hard cheddars like the Jasper Hill Farms Cabot clothbound cheddar as well as many creamy goat cheeses.
Pinot noir, also with wide ranges in style and complexity, makes for a difficult cheese pairing. I prefer to pair it with nutty cow milk cheeses like asiago or the previously mentioned Pleasant Ridge Reserve. A recent match with Moses Sleeper, another Jasper Hill Farms cheese, and a 2019 Kosta Browne RRV pinot noir was near perfection.
Experimenting with various combinations allows you to discover your individual taste preferences and the specific characteristics of the wines and cheeses you have on hand. Remember, the joy of pairing wine and cheese lies in the exploration and discovery of delightful flavor combinations.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
