Since the designation as an American Viticultural Area (AVA) in 1986, Lodi vineyards have often disappeared within the shadow of those in the Napa Valley and Sonoma County. However, many understand the not-so well-kept secret that Lodi produces high quality zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, syrah and other red varietals at very competitive prices.
The real secret in Lodi is the movement to create distinct single-varietal white wines, led by a diversity of winemakers. In Lodi, visitors can discover and enjoy several unusual European varietals without leaving town.
Owner/winemaker Susan Tipton of Acquiesce Winery & Vineyards has blazed the trail for whites in Lodi. She works with varietals that originate from the Chateaunef-du-Pape appellation in France’s Rhone Valley including picpoul, viognier, roussanne, grenache blanc and clairette blanche.
As meticulous as the growers in the old country, she typically drops half of the fruit from each vintage to produce smaller grapes with higher concentrations of flavor. They are all estate grown, hand-picked, whole cluster pressed, fermented and aged sur lie in stainless steel.
Exploring a single varietal that is usually blended, Tipton produces the Acquiesce Clairette Blanche 2019 ($28) with true ties to Chateaunef-du-Pape. The stock that came via Tablas Creek Winery originated from the famed Chateau de Beaucastel estate in the heart of the appellation.
With floral and spice notes on the nose, the Clairette Blanche expressed rich baked fruit flavors and a natural acidity on the finish.
Swiss-born winemaker Markus Niggli, who launched Markus Wine Co. in 2014, believes that wines are made in the vineyards and applies a minimalist approach to his craft. He sources grapes from the Mokelumne Glen Vineyard and others to produce balanced, fruit driven whites from obscure varietals like kerner, torrontes, Bacchus, riesling and gewürztraminer.
One of Niggli’s current releases, the 2019 Markus Nativo ($22), is a blend of kerner (80 percent),bacchus (11 percent) and riesling (9 percent). It is aged exclusively in stainless steel, exuding a rich mouthfeel without sacrificing any of its natural crispness. Aromas and flavors of citrus, stone fruits and floral hints lead to a minerality that is evident throughout the finish.
Markus and Liz Bokisch have been producing Spanish wines at their Bokisch Vineyards in the Clement Hills region of Lodi for two decades. After a stint living in Spain, they returned in 1999 with Spanish “budwood” in hand, bent on planting them in Lodi spoil.
Theirs was the first local vineyard to produce albariño. Today, Markus Bokisch’s grapes combine with the skills of winemaker Elyse Perry to produce three releases, each from a single vineyard including the Albariño 2019 Terra Alta Vineyard ($22), the flagship wine in its thirteenth vintage.
Captivating aromas with citrus, notes of orange blossom and tangerine provide a pleasant introduction to a natural acidity and balanced tropical and grapefruit flavors.
To honor their southern Italian roots, the Panella family of Oak Farms Winery produces the single vineyard 2019 Fiano ($26), a white grape that shares their heritage in Avellino, Italy.
As we open up, the opportunity to explore obscure white grape varietals will be reason enough to celebrate being stuck in Lodi again.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
