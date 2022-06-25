When Laura Díaz Muñoz took the reins as winemaker and general manager in 2018, she knowingly became the steward of an historic property with a legendary past. It had been more than 130 years since Bernard Ehlers purchased the property and built the landmark stone barn that remains at the Ehlers Estate today.
In 1987, the Leducq family acquired the current vineyards north of St. Helena and sourced the grapes to their winery in Virginia. By 2001, Jean and Sylvaine Leducq, fully appreciating the local terroir, purchased the stone barn, reunited the full 42 acres and began producing wines in the Napa Valley.
Ehlers Estate, today, is part of the Leducq Foundation, which continues to grant millions in funding for cardiovascular and neurovascular research. They value this pristine property and have committed to Laura Díaz Muñoz as the person to lead it into the future.
Laura hails from Madrid and began her career making Spanish wines before moving to New Zealand. A journey to Chilean terroir was interrupted in 2007 after she accepted a short-term internship with noted winemaker Chris Carpenter at Napa Valley’s Cardinale. She never left and, eventually, was promoted to assistant winemaker.
Seeking new challenges and enamored with the Ehlers property, Laura took a meeting with Martin Landaluce, president of the Leducq Foundation, that eventually led to her dream job. She credits vineyards for great wines and believes that the organic certified Ehlers Estate is one of the valley’s best sites to produce her bold Bordeaux varietals like cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and others.
Those familiar with Ehlers Estate wines will see visual changes on the new bottles. Believing that labels should tell the story of the wines, Laura partnered with Madrid-based artist Marta Botas to create striking new abstract labels inspired by the colors and textures of the estate.
Laura’s wines are all unique, but share the same dauntless characteristics. The aromas and flavors of her new releases were expressive, but balanced on the palate with a rich mouthfeel and finish. One example is the elegant 2021 Sauvignon Blanc ($38), one of the finest that I have tasted this year. Floral aromas with vanilla and stone fruits lead to complex flavors and lush texture. Laura plans to introduce semillon, another Bordeaux white varietal, to the vineyard that could make for some interesting future blends.
Herbal fruit on the nose, concentrated flavors and plush tannins describe the 2019 Merlot ($69), blended with 23 percent cabernet sauvignon, and the 100 percent 2019 Cabernet Franc ($77). Both wines were aged 22 months in high percentages of new French Oak and share depth and complexity through the finish.
The 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($77) includes one-third non-estate grapes and adds 11 percent cabernet franc. Mineral notes in the bouquet, spice and berries on the palate and a rich mouthfeel make this wine a good value Napa Valley Cab. Premium 100 percent cabernet sauvignon releases, the high-end 2019 Jean Leducq ($110) and 2019 “1886” Cabernet Sauvignon ($149) represent the best blocks and barrels respectively. All of the cabernet sauvignon wines have been consistently rated at 90-plus points.
Made in her style, Laura’s 2019 Portrait Red Blend ($77) is a Left Bank blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and petit verdot. Earthy, herbal notes highlight the bouquet while the luscious fruit flavors balance the oak influence. It is a perfect pair with all red meats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.