With tightened budgets this year, careful selection of wines for holiday entertaining can reduce costs without sacrificing quality. There are ample value-priced wines readily available at local wine outlets and online that smell, feel and taste like higher priced releases. It requires a little research and some tips on where to start and what to look for. Let me help.

With sparkling wines, prosecco is the best option. It is all from northern Italy, but has flooded U.S. markets with wonderful releases from $10 to $20 per bottle.

Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.