With tightened budgets this year, careful selection of wines for holiday entertaining can reduce costs without sacrificing quality. There are ample value-priced wines readily available at local wine outlets and online that smell, feel and taste like higher priced releases. It requires a little research and some tips on where to start and what to look for. Let me help.
With sparkling wines, prosecco is the best option. It is all from northern Italy, but has flooded U.S. markets with wonderful releases from $10 to $20 per bottle.
LaMarca Prosecco provides several options, but there are many brands to choose from.
With whites, sauvignon blanc offers the best cost/ quality ratio of any wine on the market. As a safe bet, many New Zealand sauvignon blanc releases deliver refreshing acidity and steely flavors of citrus and lemongrass for under $20 a bottle.
However, my top value sauvignon blanc is from California. Available for under $15 per bottle, the 2021 Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc ($14) delivers complex aromas of melon and stone fruits with soft tropical fruit flavors throughout. Each Gott release garners consistent 90+-pt ratings. Highly recommended.
Unique white wines from the Lodi region are very interesting and available at moderate prices.
Specializing in German and Austrian varietals, owner Markus Niggli produces the 2019 Markus Wine Company Nativo ($22), a refreshing white wine made from the obscure German grape, kerner, grown in theMokelumne Glen Vineyards. It delivers crisp, clean, flinty flavors at a fair price.
I recently opened a bottle of 2019 Oak Farms Vineyards Fiano ($26) from Lodi and discovered fragrant aromas, rich stone fruit flavors and a wonderfully elegant finish. The grape originates in Italy, but fortunately is also planted and produced in Lodi.
There are an overabundance of red wines to choose from, but we’ll stay focused on those that are readily available and give the biggest bang for your buck. I recommend cabernet sauvignon from Paso Robles and Spanish reds from the Rioja region.
The Eberle Winery in east Paso Robles has long been a source for good value cabernet sauvignon. While not one of their reserve or estate releases the 2018, 2019, 2020 Eberle Winery “Vintage Selection” Cabernet Sauvignon ($28), sourced from several vineyards, all offer complex flavors and a rich mouthfeel.
Following past vintages, the 2019 Vina Robles "Estate" Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon ($22), with 16 percent added petit verdot, continues to be a reasonably priced, full-bodied release with ratings similar to those at twice the cost.
Other value-priced cabernet sauvignon from the region includes the 2020 Chronic Cellars "Sir Real" Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon ($15) and 2019 J Lohr "Seven Oaks" Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon ($16).
Rioja is Spain’s top wine region and most large outlets have a section devoted to them. They are priced at all levels, but always rank high on cost/quality ratio. Critic Robert Parker called the 2018 Palacios Remondo "Finca La Montesa" Crianza Rioja ($16) “the quality/ price champion” when awarding it 93-pts.
Wine Spectator magazine described the cherry and vanilla flavors of the 2018 Bodegas Casa Juan Señor de Lesmos Crianza Rioja ($13) “silky and spicy with a supple finish.” Rioja wines are a smart choice and you can easily find them.
The belief that wine must be expensive to be good is a myth easily dispelled. Some probing and a little scrutiny can reveal great bottles that can enhance your seasonal entertaining on a budget.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.