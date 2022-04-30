The Carneros, for many, is one of the most distinctive wine regions in California. After receiving an AVA designation in 1983, it became the first wine region in California defined by climate rather than political boundaries. It straddles Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley.
On a clear day, the San Francisco skyline is visible from the Carneros. On other days, the fog and breezes from nearby San Pablo Bay create a cooler, more moderate climate than the wine regions farther north in Napa and Sonoma. Cool temperatures have made the Carneros an attractive region for cultivating Burgundian varietals like pinot noir and chardonnay. It is also known for the production of sparkling wines.
For those searching for short vacation getaways, the Carneros provides extraordinary wine tasting, nature and world-class art. There are bed and breakfast inns within the region and the vibrant towns of Napa and Sonoma are only minutes away.
The choices in the Carneros are plentiful. However, two of my favorite wineries, steeped in local history, are the Donum Estate and Domaine Bouchaine. Their award-winning wines are special and both offer experiences that you won’t soon forget.
The Donum Estate is one of the region’s most captivating properties. Rooted in winemaker Dan Fishman’s award-winning pinot noir and cool-climate chardonnay, it offers so much more. Scattered throughout the large estate are several large sculpture pieces from world-class artists, including Louise Bourgeois’ “Crouching Spider," Keith Harang’s “King and Queen," Richard Hudson’s huge steel heart “Love Me” and the work of Ai Weiwei, who also designs Donum’s labels that honor the Chinese animal zodiac symbols.
It is one of the world's largest accessible private sculpture collections, with more than 50 prodigious works. Donum brings to life a delicate balance between wine, land and art that has made it an international destination.
Sampling wines in its refined tasting center, overlooking the vast landscape, is an experience in itself. By reservation, visitors can choose from many options, including a tasting with a tour of the property in an all-terrain vehicle. Dynamism and elegance define the wine and art of the Donum Estate.
Originally planted in the 1800s, Domaine Bouchaine is the oldest operating winery in the Carneros. After the winery was purchased in 1981 by Gerret and Tatiana Copeland, they expanded its plantings, elevated to sustainable farming practices, constructed a new hospitality center and implemented many out-of-the-box tasting experiences including falconry, an eco-friendly method of scaring away birds and rodents in the 87 acres under vine.
In addition to pinot noir and chardonnay, Domaine Bouchaine produces many varietals including riesling, pinot gris and pinot meunier (moon-yea), Mr. Copeland’s favorite grape. Known as the savory cousin of pinot noir, the 2018 Domaine Bouchaine Pinot Meunier can exude bright fruit or earthy notes of mushroom and spice, both delightful.
With the warming weather, Domaine Bouchaine offers a variety of outdoor tasting and picnic options in their manicured garden. Both wineries present virtual and in-person tastings paired with food by on-site chefs.
Evening dining opportunities are abundant within and surrounding the Carneros region. There are also excellent dining and night-life activities in nearby downtown Napa and surrounding the plaza in Sonoma.
Some of California’s best Burgundian releases, sparkling wines, nature and world-class art await you in the Carneros to renew both your body and spirit.
