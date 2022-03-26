A noticeable trend in recent years is the rising cost of wine worldwide, including California. It’s difficult to find a bottle of Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon under $100 and many of the second-growth French Bordeaux blends are closer to $200. Likewise, the cost of California pinot noir and chardonnay from our top appellations is skyrocketing.
Luckily, great tasting, value-priced wines from regions in California and throughout the world are readily available online and in local wine outlets. Annual top lists from publications like Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiasts and others include a plethora of exciting wines priced under $25. The options are endless but the following tips can help to narrow your search.
Argentine Malbec from Mendoza
For centuries, malbec has been designated as one of the six grape varietals approved for blending in Bordeaux.
It mainly supported cabernet sauvignon and merlot blends. After falling from favor in Bordeaux, malbec experienced a re-birth in Argentina. For a full-bodied red wine, I suggest Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon blends from the Mendoza region. The 55 Malbec Cabernet Sauvignon Paraje Altamira Zaha Toko Vineyard 2018 (91—pt/$25) was included among Wine Spectator’s 2021 Most Exciting Wines and releases from Bodega Catena Zapata like 2018 Catena Malbec Lunlunta Mendoza (94-pt/$19) are easily accessible.
Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand
Some of the best value in white wines is consistently found among sauvignon blanc releases from the Marlborough region of New Zealand. The Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough Estate Series 2020 (92-pt/ $17) and the Rapaura Springs Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough Classic (91-pt/$13) made the Wine Spectator list, but releases like the Ponga Sauvignon Blanc 2021 ($15) and similar values are everywhere including some supermarkets.
Zinfandel from Lodi and Amador County Zinfandel has been in California since the Gold Rush and great values remain in the foothills of Amador County. Consistently rated over 90 points, the vibrant 2015 Easton Amador County Zinfandel ($18) and other vintages remain among the top-valued releases.
Old zinfandel vines exist throughout the Lodi region and the full-flavored Gnarly Head Old Vine Zinfandel 2020 ($11) is just one offering great taste at a modest price.
Although based in Sonoma County, Carol Shelton is noted for making quality zinfandel from vineyards throughout California. Worth noting here, the Carol Shelton Zinfandel Mendocino County Wild Thing Old Vine 2018 (91-pt/$19) and earlier vintages are consistently recognized as an outstanding value wine.
Lodi White Wines
A wine tasting day in Lodi can include a assortment of Old World white varietals and blends created by modern winemakers like Swiss-born Markus Niggli, who launched Markus Wine Co. in 2014. One of Niggli’s current releases, the 2020 Markus Nativo ($22), is an unusual, but flavorful blend of kerner (80%), bacchus (11%) and riesling (9%).
Markus and Liz Bokisch have been producing Spanish wines at their Bokisch Vineyards in the Clement Hills region of Lodi for two decades and planted the first albariño grapes. I still remember enjoying their crisp flagship Bokisch Albariño 2019 Terra Alta Vineyard ($22).
Finally, a shout-out must go to Washington State’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Dr. Loosen Riesling Columbia Valley Eroica 2019 (91-pt/$20), one of our finest and most readily available domestic riesling releases outside of Finger Lakes New York.
