My memories of chenin blanc go back decades and include releases from Inglenook and Charles Krug that were significant upgrades from the half-gallon wines that were most readily available. In the mid-1980s, chenin blanc that was sourced from the Clarksburg AVA, near the Sacramento Delta, helped its resurgence in California. One fine example is the 2021 Aperture Barrel-fermented Chenin Blanc ($35), a Sonoma County release sourced from old vines in Clarksburg, a wine that Wilfred Wong called "America"s best dry chenin blanc.”
Although the grape originated in France’s Loire Valley, the true resurgence of chenin blanc lies in South Africa.
Although grown in several countries, two-thirds of the world"s chenin blanc originates from Stellenbosch, Paarl and Swartland in the Western Cape Province where it was historically named steen and currently occupies nearly 20 percent of the vineyards.
Chenin blanc is known for its versatility. With naturally high acidity, it is easily produced as a dry, sweet or sparkling wine, each with a distinct range of flavors.
While it is most commonly enjoyed young, releases from this region can age well for up to a decade.
The Coastal Region showcases crisp, dry chenin blanc, which has expanded its shelf space in U.S. markets. A recent tasting included four different releases from major appellations throughout the region, including a family-owned estate that has continued to transform itself for more than a century.
Complex aromas define the sustainably-farmed 2020 Backsberg Estate Chenin Blanc South Africa ($18) sourced from mountain vineyards south of Paarl. Over several decades, the Back family has practiced a minimalist approach to winemaking and relies on the soil and terroir for aromatics and flavors. Characteristics of melon, stone and tropical fruits lead to a rounded, crisp mouthfeel with lingering mineral notes that highlight the finish.
After marrying his wife, Tania, a South African, Loire Valley winemaker Vincent Carême brought his talents to Swartland. The 2020 Terre Brûlée Chenin Blanc ($16) marks his tenth vintage from the region expressing layered aromas, pleasant flavors and solid structure.
Terms like "seductive texture,” “spice and floral accents,” and "long inviting finish” have been used by critics to describe this Terre Brûlée release. The quality and moderate price will undoubtedly expand its popularity.
Since 2000, Raats Family Wines, in the heart of Stellenbosch, has focused exclusively on cabernet franc and chenin blanc. Combining oaked and unoaked aging, the 2020 Raats !Old Vine” Chenin Blanc Stellenbosch ($28) had the best structure of those tasted. I found inviting hints of citrus, fruit and spice flavors and a finish that lingers.
With consistently high ratings, this wine is a definite value that can be found online.
Since purchasing and restoring a 17th-century homestead and vineyard in 1993, Ken Forrester has become a staple of wine production in the Stellenbosch region, notably for chenin blanc.
From 40-year-old vines throughout the region, the 2020 Ken Forrester Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc ($18), oak barrel fermented and aged on lees for nine months, is a fullbodied wine with spice and mineral elements that enhance the ripened fruit aromas. The flavors are balanced and seamlessly integrated within a lush texture. It can pair well with shellfish.
While its versatility makes it compatible for blending with other white varietal, old vine chenin blanc releases from South Africa"s Coastal Region are our best source of dry chenin blanc, today and into the future.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
