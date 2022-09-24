My memories of chenin blanc go back decades and include releases from Inglenook and Charles Krug that were significant upgrades from the half-gallon wines that were most readily available. In the mid-1980s, chenin blanc that was sourced from the Clarksburg AVA, near the Sacramento Delta, helped its resurgence in California. One fine example is the 2021 Aperture Barrel-fermented Chenin Blanc ($35), a Sonoma County release sourced from old vines in Clarksburg, a wine that Wilfred Wong called "America"s best dry chenin blanc.”

Although the grape originated in France’s Loire Valley, the true resurgence of chenin blanc lies in South Africa.

Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.