The Paso Robles wine region was built on zinfandel and, in the last decade, has secured its standing as one of the world’s premier producers of Rhone-style blends with the likes of Saxum, TH Cellars, Denner, Tablas Creek and others. Often overlooked, however, is the fact that reasonably priced cabernet sauvignon has been produced in the region since the 1970s.
Similar to appellations in Napa Valley and northern Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley, Paso Robles experiences major temperature shifts most days of up to 50 degrees. During the growing season, hot days and nights cooled by the Pacific Ocean provide the ideal terroir for fruit-forward cabernet sauvignon, succulent with typically softer tannins than their northern neighbors.
Good quality cabernet sauvignon releases from Paso Robles are available within a broad price range. I recently tasted the 2018 Four Vines “The Kinker” Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles ($18), sourced from east side vineyards and found full-bodied flavors of ripened fruit and spice with a spirited finish indicative of a more expensive wine.
Gary Eberle is considered a pioneer in the Paso Robles wine region. After college football and some advanced science degrees, he landed in Paso Robles in the late-1970s with a mindset to produce cabernet sauvignon. Settling on 64 acres in the east side, he released his first cabernet sauvignon in 1979 and continues through today, along with syrah, zinfandel and various Rhone varietals, to produce fine cabs that exceed expectations associated with the price.
The flagship Eberle 2019 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon ($52) is an elegant wine that remains one of the best of the varietal in the $50 range. Great stock and 22-month aging in 30 percent new French oak results in complex, layered flavors of dark fruit, herbs and spice.
A more affordable option, the 2019 Eberle “Vineyard Selection” Cabernet Sauvignon($26), is sourced from multiple vineyards within the Paso Robles AVA (American Viticultural Area). The juice is blended before 18 months of barrel aging so the nuances of each are well integrated with rich flavors and mouthfeel.
The Hoffman Mountain Ranch vineyard, set at 2,200 feet elevation, is where it all started after winemaking icon Andre Tchelistcheff convinced Dr. Hoffman that the Adelaida Hills site was “a jewel of ecological elements” destined to produce great Bordeaux varietals.
Today, the Daou brothers, Georges and Daniel, are stewards of the historic land intent on sustaining its legacy. The acclaimed 2020 Daou Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon ($85) does it with elegance. Of note, I have found earlier vintages of this wine online at a more affordable price.
Ever since the 1997 Justin “Isosceles” was served with lemon garlic-crusted lamb by the Clintons at a White House event hosting the King of Morocco, the full-bodied cabernet sauvignon-dominant blend has maintained consistent high acclaim.
The 2019 Justin “Isosceles” ($85), cabernet sauvignon dominant with added cabernet franc and merlot, is fruit driven with herb and spice notes. The 2019 Justin Cabernet Sauvignon ($30) delivers good quality at an affordable price.
When discussing good value cabernet sauvignon, the Le P’tit Paysan 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Central Coast ($18), with small amounts of petit verdot added, deserves a mention, boasting ratings in the nineties and available for under $20.
Aside from its great restaurants, zinfandel and Rhone wines, Paso Robles can be your source for reasonably priced cabernet sauvignon.
