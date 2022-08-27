The Paso Robles wine region was built on zinfandel and, in the last decade, has secured its standing as one of the world’s premier producers of Rhone-style blends with the likes of Saxum, TH Cellars, Denner, Tablas Creek and others. Often overlooked, however, is the fact that reasonably priced cabernet sauvignon has been produced in the region since the 1970s.

Similar to appellations in Napa Valley and northern Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley, Paso Robles experiences major temperature shifts most days of up to 50 degrees. During the growing season, hot days and nights cooled by the Pacific Ocean provide the ideal terroir for fruit-forward cabernet sauvignon, succulent with typically softer tannins than their northern neighbors.