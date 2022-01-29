At the 1976 Judgment of Paris, relatively unknown California wines shocked the world by outscoring French classics in a blind tasting with all French judges. Napa Valley winemaker Mike Grgich’s Chateau Montelena 1973 and the Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars 1973 were the overall winners in the chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon categories.
Globalization has vastly expanded the availability of fine wines, but California and France, vintage to vintage, still dominate ratings and established lists like the recently released Wine Spectator magazine’s Top 100 Exciting Wines of 2021. I appreciate that they value criteria like cost and availability as well as rating scores.
With the Super Bowl coming and the 2021 list soon to be revealed, I concocted my own California-French competition using only the top 10 wines, the cream of this year’s crop. I decided on an inverted scoring system where the No. 10 wine would earn 1 point, the No. 9 wine 2 points, etc., then waited, as they were announced, two at a time.
The French struck first, landing a single point with the No. 10 Chateau de Nalys 2018 (95 points/$105), a blend of grenache, syrah, mourvedre, counoise and muscardin from the iconic Chateaunef-du-Pape appellation in the southern Rhone Valley. However, California responded quickly with the No. 9 Salvestrin Cabernet Sauvignon St. Helena Dr. Crane Vineyard 2018 (95 points/$80). It is among 10 Napa Valley cabs on the list. California takes a 2-1 lead, but an intruder is lurking to play spoiler.
Italy, with the No. 8 Cavallotto Barolo Bricco Boschis 2016 (95 points/$90), from the Piedmont region, snatched 3 points and temporarily held the top spot over California and France. The Italians have game.
Bordeaux pushed France back into the lead with the No. 7 Chateau Leoville Poyferre St.-Julien 2018 (97 points/$104), earning 4 points with a classic blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and petit verdot.
The French continued their surge and took a commanding halftime lead with the No. 6 Louis Latour Corton-Charlemagne 2018 (95 points/$200) from a classic Burgundy appellation. Burgundian whites are only chardonnay and this one comes from 30-year-old vines.
Italy, smelling upset, emerged from the break with the No. 5 Le Chiuse Brunello di Montalcino 2016 (98 points/$99), from one of their finest appellations, aged in oak casks for more than three years. They had the momentum and California was lagging behind.
Spanish reds are no stranger to the Wine Spectator list and the No. 4 Merum Priorati Priorat Desti 2018 (95 points/$49), a release that blends Spanish and California varietals, threatened to upstage the California-French rivalry. With three wines remaining, California is about to succumb to most of Europe.
A Napa Valley classic, the No. 3 Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville Martha’s Vineyard 2016 (95 points/$250) pushed California into a virtual tie with France with two wines and 19 outstanding points. One of Bordeaux’s iconic estates helped France take back the lead with the No. 2 Chateau Pichon Longueville Lalande Paullic 2018 (98 points/$198), a classic second-growth blend from the region.
With 10 points still on the board, it came down to the last wine. Napa Valley is still king and pushed us to a 1-point victory with the No. 1 Dominus Estate Napa Valley 2018 (97 points/$269). Hail California!
