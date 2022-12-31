Located 30 miles north of Santa Barbara, the world class Sta. Rita Hills appellation consists of vineyards along Highway 246 and Santa Rosa Road, between Buellton and Lompoc. The east/west orientation of the valley serves as a funnel for the morning fog and afternoon sea breezes that enable pinot noir, cool-climate chardonnay and some Rhone varietals to flourish.

Originally established in 2005 by local wine icon Richard Sanford, the roots of Alma Rosa Winery actually began in 1983 with the planting of the estate El Jabali Vineyard, the first to be certified organic in the region. Acquired by Bob and Barb Zorich in 2014, the winery today consists of five non-contiguous estate vineyards, totaling 38 acres near Santa Rosa Road. Each one uniquely expresses the terroir of Sta. Rita Hills.

Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.