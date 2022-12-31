Located 30 miles north of Santa Barbara, the world class Sta. Rita Hills appellation consists of vineyards along Highway 246 and Santa Rosa Road, between Buellton and Lompoc. The east/west orientation of the valley serves as a funnel for the morning fog and afternoon sea breezes that enable pinot noir, cool-climate chardonnay and some Rhone varietals to flourish.
Originally established in 2005 by local wine icon Richard Sanford, the roots of Alma Rosa Winery actually began in 1983 with the planting of the estate El Jabali Vineyard, the first to be certified organic in the region. Acquired by Bob and Barb Zorich in 2014, the winery today consists of five non-contiguous estate vineyards, totaling 38 acres near Santa Rosa Road. Each one uniquely expresses the terroir of Sta. Rita Hills.
Continuing Alma Rosa’s rich history of creating fine wines lies in the hands of winemaker Samra Morris, an immigrant from Bosnia who followed a circuitous path to Santa Barbara County. After completing bachelor’s and master’s degrees in food science from the University of Sarajevo, she met her husband who was serving in the Air Force, stationed in Bosnia. Fortunately, after he was re-stationed to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield, Calif., she arrived at Napa Valley’s doorstep, filled with a passion for wine.
Samra initially worked in a tasting room, followed by internships with St. Supéry Winery, winemaker Thomas River Brown and a year with Michael Mondavi Family Estate. A visit in the picturesque Santa Ynez Valley with Alma Rosa General Manger Debra Eagle led to her appointment, in 2019, as assistant winemaker and, a year later, as winemaker.
I recently sat in the stylish tasting facility with Debra, Samra and Monica Rueter, Wine Club & E-Commerce Manager, and shared some of Alma Rosa’s fall releases, beginning with a rare Santa Barbara County pinot blanc.
The 2020 Pinot Blanc “La Encantada” ($35) was unexpected, but the stone fruits and floral notes on the nose, the vibrant acidity and lingering flavors were as good as any in the varietal that I had tasted. It had the complexity of a delightful food wine.
Aged in 45 percent new French oak with 100 percent malolactic fermentation, the 2020 Chardonnay El Jabali ($50) was described by critic Antonio Galloni as a wine that “marries richness with energy, tension and brightness” An expression of the local terroir, its lush mouthfeel and soft minerality highlight citrus and floral notes on the palate. The 2021 Chardonnay Inoks ($30) offers a stainless steel option for those inclined.
Four different pinot noir wines are produced at the estate, all full-bodied and unique to their own microclimate. The 2020 Pinot Noir “El Jabali”($72), with ratings in the mid-90’s, offers complex aromas and flavors of dark fruit and spice balanced with soft, chalky tannins. This wine, produced 12 percent whole cluster, peaks through the finish.
The flavors of the 2020 Pinot Noir “Bentrock” aged in 35 percent new French oak, are more dense with dark fruits and a hint of tobacco integrated with soft tannins.
My love of the acclaimed 2020 Syrah “El Jabali” ($68) was set in motion with the deep, inky violet color. Produced 50 percent whole cluster and aged in 60 percent new French oak, the rich mouthfeel and flavors of dark fruit, currants and a hint of chocolate remain through a “long chewy finish.”
It is also one of Samra’s favorite wines. She expressed pride in the fact that the 2020 vintage was named one of the top syrah releases by critic Jeb Dunneck.
In addition to the tasting facility in downtown Solvang, Alma Rosa Winery offers, by appointment, two vineyard hike/tasting opportunities at the estate in Buellton.
With many fine dining and lodging options available in Buellton, Solvang and Los Olivos, the Sta. Rita Hills appellation is a great choice for your next wine road trip. A stop at Alma Rosa Winery can add relaxation, enlightenment, exercise and memorable wines to your experience.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
