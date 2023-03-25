The lineage of the syrah grape lies in France’s Rhone Valley. There, its best expressions as a blended grape come from famous appellations like Chateaunef-du-Pape, Gigondas, Vacqueyras and in northern Cote Rotie as a single varietal.
Abundant in Australia, South America and Washington state, the best syrah outside of the Rhone Valley is produced in California. The Central Coast, from Paso Robles to north Santa Barbara County, is home to some of the finest syrah and Rhone-style blends on the planet.
Syrah is sensitive and thrives in moderate climates with coastal influences and wide diurnal temperature ranges. California syrah is full-bodied, inky in color, with rich texture and spice-driven flavors. When blended, these characteristics enhance those of fruit-driven grenache, structured mourvedre and other varietals.
Amid many choices, I have some favorites beginning with two releases that offer complexity and robust flavor at a bargain price. Both the Qupe Central Coast syrah 2019 ($20) and the Tobin James “Rock-n-Roll” syrah 2018 ($22) offer accessible full-fruit flavors with a smokey spice overlay.
The best blended California syrah comes from Saxum Vineyards in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles. Extolled owner/winemaker Justin Smith gained worldwide recognition after his Saxum 2007 James Berry Vineyard, a Rhone-style blend, was named the No. 1 wine of 2010 by Wine Spectator. His wines are not for every budget, but I treat myself to a few bottles each vintage. Although it was a difficult year, the grenache-dominant Saxum 2020 James Berry Vineyard, blended with syrah and other varietals, is another magnificent release.
Saxum has inspired the emergence of several other producers of fine Rhone-style blends. Two standouts are the syrah-dominant 2020 Denner Vineyards “The Dirt Worshipper” ($85) and the 2020 Nenow Family “Elevens” ($55), a grenache and syrah blend sourced from Fulldraw Vineyard.
Another grenache/syrah blend from the same vineyard, the 2018 Fulldraw FD2 ($55) is a fine example of how rich texture and spice notes of syrah can enhance the concentrated fruit flavors of grenache. I found it both complex and soft on the palate.
Tablas Creek Cellars is a pioneer of fine syrah and Rhone-style blends in Paso Robles. Decades ago, the Haas family recognized similar limestone soils and partnered with the Perrin family, owners of the renowned Chateau de Beaucastel Estate in the Rhone Valley, to establish Tablas Creek Cellars in the hills of west Paso Robles. Their acclaimed 2018 Esprit de Tablas ($70), a blend with 27 percent syrah, and 2017 Patelin de Tablas ($38), with 48 percent syrah, offer outstanding wines at different price points.
Differing from the Rhone blends of Paso Robles, syrah is mostly produced as a single varietal in Santa Barbara County. With consistent ratings in the mid-90s, the Tensley Colson Canyon Vineyard syrah 2020 ($48) is sourced from the warmer Santa Ynez Valley appellation and the Melville Estate syrah 2019 ($40) from the cooler Sta. Rita Hills. They are among the best releases in the region, expressing dark fruit aromas and flavors with lingering savory spice notes.
Over the years, I have enjoyed many wines from Rusack Vineyards, located in the foothills near Solvang. The Rusack 2018 syrah, Ballard Canyon Estate ($36), is a good value and, after it opens up, delivers full expression of balanced dark fruit and spice flavors throughout.
Syrah releases from all regions are readily available at various wine outlets at a wide range of cost. Those from California’s Central Coast, grown under our noses, are among the world’s best and worth pursuing during your next wine getaway to the region.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
