The lineage of the syrah grape lies in France’s Rhone Valley. There, its best expressions as a blended grape come from famous appellations like Chateaunef-du-Pape, Gigondas, Vacqueyras and in northern Cote Rotie as a single varietal.

Abundant in Australia, South America and Washington state, the best syrah outside of the Rhone Valley is produced in California. The Central Coast, from Paso Robles to north Santa Barbara County, is home to some of the finest syrah and Rhone-style blends on the planet.

Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.