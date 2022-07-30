Any misconceptions regarding the legitimacy of California rosé as real wine have been tossed aside for more than a decade. Whether the grapes are grown and picked specifically or bled off the skins early in the French “saignee method,” new California rosé releases offer a lighter option without foregoing the complexity of fine still wines.
The Provence region of France, origin to fine rosé wines, has seen its production and consumption more than triple over the past 25 years. Imports of fine rosé from Provence have also increased as it has gained popularity in the United States. It is estimated that we consumed nearly half of the 60 million bottles of rosé exported from Provence in 2020.
High demand for Provencal wines has inspired California winemakers to expand their portfolios of rosé. While some follow the French style, using blended Rhone varietals such as grenache, mourvedre and cinsault, others have created a California tradition of using single varietals such as pinot noir.
I recently tasted several new unique rosé releases from various parts of California that showcase a range of styles and varietals.
Sourced from vineyards on Atlas Peak in the Napa Valley, the 2021 Acumen Mountainside Rosé ($30) is a rare merlot-based “pink wine” that expresses vibrant floral aromas with complex hints of strawberry and citrus on the palate. Layered flavors and a rich mouthfeel earned this release a 93-point rating from Wine Enthusiasts magazine’s Virginie Boone, making it a good value for the price.
Orange blossoms and peach on the nose, balanced acidity and lingering flavors highlight the 2021 Anaba Rosé of Grenache ($28) from the Sonoma Valley appellation. It is, according to recent reviews, one of the best values among single varietal grenache rosé in California.
The Anaba rosé evokes comparison to the 2021 Domaine de Cala ($18) from Provence, a grippy, light salmon colored blend of cinsault, grenache, syrah and rolle. Good texture, balanced flavors and a mild salty finish make it a terrific value under $20 per bottle.
The most masculine rosé of this group is the 2020 de Négoce Sangiovese OG N.183 Rosé of Sangiovese ($20), a dark ruby-colored release from the Alexander Valley in Sonoma County with expressive flavors of cherry, raspberry and candied fruit. It can be found online under $15, making it an excellent value.
Among several rosé of pinot noir releases from the Russian River Valley, the 2021 Lynmar Rosé of Pinot Noir ($32) stood out with a rich mouthfeel, expressive estate fruit flavors and a lingering finish. Other Russian River Valley releases, the 2021 Baletto Rosé of Pinot Noir ($22) and the 2021 MacRostie Rosé’ of Pinot Noir ($30) also deserve mention.
From the Sta. Rita Hills appellation in Santa Barbara County, Kathy Joseph’s 2019 Fiddlehead Cellars “Pink Fiddle” Rose of Pinot Noir ($30) is tart with a balanced acidity, making it a great pairing with food. Pear and cherry on the nose and palate lead to hints of spice on the finish.
Sourced from San Luis Obispo County, the Malene 2021 Old Vine Rosé ($22), a blend of grenache, carignan, mourvedre and vermentino, expressed the most complexity and vibrant flavors of any Provencal-style rosé that I tasted. Of note, they also produce single varietal rosé releases at $45 per bottle.
Whether seeking a wine to pair with shellfish, salmon, nicoise salad or a light, refreshing summer wine to sip on the patio, rosé, in all its forms, is worthy of consideration for anyone who enjoys good wine.
Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.