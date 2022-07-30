Any misconceptions regarding the legitimacy of California rosé as real wine have been tossed aside for more than a decade. Whether the grapes are grown and picked specifically or bled off the skins early in the French “saignee method,” new California rosé releases offer a lighter option without foregoing the complexity of fine still wines.

The Provence region of France, origin to fine rosé wines, has seen its production and consumption more than triple over the past 25 years. Imports of fine rosé from Provence have also increased as it has gained popularity in the United States. It is estimated that we consumed nearly half of the 60 million bottles of rosé exported from Provence in 2020.

Lyle W. Norton is a wine enthusiast and blogger who has written a wine column for 20 years. He incorporates wine into his passion to travel and tries to bring his readers along on the journey. Visit his blog at lifebylyle.com.

