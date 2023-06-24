The idea of dinner and a show is nothing new, but that often involves two destinations. In the case of these local restaurants, the music is part of the experience on certain nights and weekends.
For the latest details and full listings on who is performing where, check out the wonderful work that Gina Morris Gailey is doing for the Bakersfield Live Music page on Facebook.
18th Street Bar and Grill (816 18th St.): Call 661-748-1368 or visit @18thstreetbarandgrill on Facebook for the schedule.
Brooklyn’s BBQ (3015 Calloway Drive): Call 661-829-7427 or visit @brooklynsbbq on Facebook for performing acts.
Buck Owens' Crystal Palace (2800 Buck Owens Blvd.): Call 661-328-7560 or visit buckowens.com for the lineup.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.): Call 661-843-7305 for more information.
Smitten (1407 Buena Vista Road): Call 661-282-8641 for the schedule.
Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse (12814 Stockdale Highway): Call 661-498-7577 for more details.
Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant (4140 Truxtun Ave.): Call 661-633-9463 for the schedule.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): Call 661-322-9910 for more details.
Krush Bar and Restaurant (3900 Coffee Road, Suite 16): Visit @krushbar on Facebook for the latest.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Head to @ThePadreHotel on Facebook for the latest information.
Petroleum Club at Sundale (6218 Sundale Ave.): The Bakersfield Jazz Workshop performs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Pyrenees Cafe (601 Sumner St.): Visit @pyreneescafe1 on Facebook for the lineup.
Rock & Wings (2180 White Lane): Visit @RNWrockeros661 on Facebook for the schedule.
Sandrini's Public House (1918 Eye St.): Head to @sandrinisbar on Facebook for the rundown.
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road #100): Call 661-247-0000 for more information.
The Botanist (930 18th St.): Call 661-374-4807 for more information.
Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Ave.): Visit @WikisWineDive on Facebook for the schedule.
