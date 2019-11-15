The Bakersfield Jingle Bell Run Toys for Tots will be held at The Park at River Walk on Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. The run will feature a Christmas designed sweatshirts and jingle bells to all registered participants. After completing the race, participants can expect to be treated to Christmas cookies and beverages. This run/walk welcomes all ages to participate.
The event’s donations will benefit Toys for Tots so participants are encouraged to bring a new or unwrapped toy to donate.
For more information on registration pricing, go to www.runsignup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.